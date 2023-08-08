"I didn't know that it would be effective" - Justin Gaethje provides honest breakdown of kick that knocked Dustin Poirier out at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje is still on cloud nine after his highlight reel win over former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. The BMF champion assessed his performance and the unexpected kick that ended the night in spectacular fashion at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gaethje described how he caught his counterpart off-guard with a 'ballet' when Poirier expected a 'war' inside the octagon. Describing his thoughts on the head kick, a move fight fans rarely see him execute or even attempt inside the octagon, 'The Highlight' mentioned:

"I really trusted my intuition. My intuition is what got me here. So I think subconsciously I knew when to throw it, how to throw it... In hindsight you see it but in there I didn't know that it would land clean. I didn't know that it would be effective."

Due to his lack of confidence in the move, Gaethje was impressed with the result. He also gave props to Poirier for minimizing the damage.

"He got a hand on it, 'Thank God' because if not, it would have definitely put him completely out," added Gaethje. "There was so much force it rocked his head made his brain touch his skull and it was perfect."

Catch Gaethje's interaction with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto from 8:40 onwards:

Justin Gaethje says he can't control his offensive instincts

Justin Gaethje holds an impressive 8-4 record inside the UFC octagon. The former WSOF champion has only fought elite competition since coming to the UFC. He has received 12 bonuses in as many UFC fights and won an interim lightweight title and a BMF title. All of this was possible because of his relentless pace and the damage he caused to his adversaries.

Gaethje spoke about his ability to inflict damage:

"I create damage and for somehow I always end up finding big shots... When I do hit them, it's gonna create damage and cause damage... I can't turn my offense off. It's so natural to want to punch them in there."

The lightweight has a bright road ahead of him as he could be next in line for the winner of the UFC 294 main event between Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira.