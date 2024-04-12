"I know everything" - Armbar master Hiroyuki Tetsuka shows well-rounded grappling in stunning submission of Valmir Da Silva

Japanese superstar Hiroyuki Tetsuka proved to the world that he is more than just a power puncher and knockout artist.

The hulking 34-year-old ONE Championship welterweight has six victories in the promotion, which includes three submissions. His round-two finish of Brazilian standout Valmir Da Silva is a showcase of the Japanese Beast's many talents.

'Japanese Beast' caught Da Silva initially in an armbar, but when he realized he wasn't going to finish that way, the Japanese star quickly and wisely converted into a north-south choke, which sealed the deal.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight:

"He has strong arms. Did you see his biceps? Very strong! Getting the armbar was not easy. So, I changed to a north-south choke. I know everything, not only the armbar!"

Tetsuka locked horns with Da Silva at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand, which is absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The victory is Tetsuka's fifth straight in ONE Championship, and the 34-year-old is knocking on the door of a world title shot.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka calls out divisional champion: "Where's that Christian Lee?"

Japanese star Hiroyuki Tetsuka believes it's time for reigning ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee to return to action, and he believes he is next in line for a shot at the gold.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka told ONE Championship:

"Where's that Christian Lee? He's the welterweight, my division champion, and I want a title shot for the belt."

Lee has been out of action since his November 2022 victory over Kiamrian Abbasov to take home the welterweight gold.

A month after his win, younger sister Victoria Lee tragically took her own life in a suicide that shocked the martial arts world. Christian Lee has been in mourning and has yet to announce his return to action.

