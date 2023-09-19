"I do not know who this girl is" - Andrew Tate responds after Laura Tate tattoos 'husband's name on her body

Andrew Tate, known for his controversial online presence, has once again made headlines, but this time it's about an alleged personal matter. While Tate is no stranger to the public eye due to his outspoken views and legal battles, his private life has generally remained undisclosed. Currently, there is no official record or information to indicate that he is or has been married.

However, a Twitter user identifying as Laura Tate recently claimed to be Andrew's wife, taking to the platform to show off a tattoo bearing the name 'Tate Andrew' on her body. She accompanied the post with the statement:

"My husband called me a h*e, so I tattooed his name on my heart 💜 This is more effective than a chastity belt. Love you @Cobratate💍."

In response to this revelation, Andrew Tate promptly addressed the situation, stating:

"I do not know who this girl is. I have never met her. Hundreds of women tattoo my name and send me pictures as proof. I've never met any of them."

Andrew Tate has a new addition to his garage

Andrew Tate renowned for his extravagant lifestyle, has been actively promoting his get-rich-quick formula through 'Hustler's University,' an online program that imparts 100 valuable business lessons to aspiring entrepreneurs.

In a bid to entice his dedicated audience into his world of wealth and encourage participation in his business courses, Tate has strategically built a brand around his luxurious assets.

Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a grand announcement: the latest addition to his opulent car collection, the Pagani Utopia.

In his tweet, Tate shared:

"Just bought my chick a Lambo bought myself a Pagani Utopia now having a smoke before I continue being the most famous and relevant man alive. No day of rest for me. Maybe in another life."

This exceptional vehicle is a luxury item with a price tag of $2,190,000, which makes it an exclusive choice for those looking for the best. The model is produced in a limited run of just 99 units worldwide.

Beneath its stylish exterior, there's an AMG-developed twin-turbo V-12 engine that delivers an impressive 851 horsepower for unmatched performance. Its Carbo-Titanium core structure is both strong and lightweight, with a dry weight of only 2,822 pounds.