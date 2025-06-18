“I know it’s my time” - George Jarvis confident he can end double champ Regian Eersel’s reign of terror

George Jarvis has nothing but respect for one of the greatest champions in ONE Championship history, Regian Eersel. Still, that admiration won't stop 'G-Unit' when he seeks to pry away the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship from 'The Immortal's' hands.

Ad

On August 1, live at U.S. Primetime, these two agents of destruction will collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video inside the storied halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis said he doesn't mind his underdog billing, given Eersel's Hall of Fame-worthy resume. He said:

"Yeah, for sure. And I think that Regian has every right to be the favorite in this fight, for sure. You know, he's been a champion for a long time, he's beaten everyone, you know, he's fought some amazing opponents."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Still, the British challenger guaranteed he won't back down from the Surinamese superstar and go for the monumental upset to achieve his lifelong dream. George Jarvis added:

"But it's my time, you know, and I know it's my time. The people close to me know it's my time, and I’m ready to show the world."

George Jarvis says he'll bring a different package to unseat Regian Eersel

Apart from his well-rounded repertoire and spotless striking, what makes Regian Eersel a nightmare for everybody is his incredible fight IQ. 'The Immortal' loves to expose his opponents' weaknesses and exploit them to his advantage as the fight goes on.

Ad

Ad

However, George Jarvis warned the double champ that he's been fine-tuning his game for the biggest fight of his career. He told the South China Morning Post:

"If he thinks he can pick on my negative stuff over the last few fights, I'm always evolving...so them things that I [have] done wrong in that fight, I might not necessarily do in this fight. You know, so me and my team are working very hard on that."

Ad

ONE Fight Night 34 will air live at U.S. Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the full SCMP MMA interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.