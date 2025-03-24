"I know how the script goes" - Darren Till reacts to KSI pulling out of Dillon Danis card citing illness

Darren Till has voiced his displeasure with KSI withdrawing from the Dillon Danis fight. Till, who was set to feature on the card, opened up about his preparation and stated that he is willing to go against anyone in any weight class.

Till was scheduled to face former UFC fighter Darren Stewart in a boxing matchup on the undercard of Misfits 21 on March 29 at Manchester Arena in England. However, the headliner, which was a matchup between KSI and Danis was canceled after the Brit fell sick, causing the entire event to be postponed to a later date.

In response to the news, Till issued a statement, citing his preparation for the Stewart fight.

''KSI’s pulled out with injury or illness, one or the other. So obviously yous know me I’ll fight anywhere any weight any time. But the show couldn’t be done so I think they’re postponing for a few weeks. I’m gutted, I was on my way to do my last track session, I’m full of black eyes I’ve been deep in the trenches as they say, weight’s good, I feel good. Weight’s good when you can have a little Powerade a week before. Them sort of things help but I just wanted to let all yous know. I was looking forward to a great night, great fight, stuff like that.''

Till continued by displaying his confidence about the fight outcome:

''Darren’s a good opponent but I was obviously going to beat him. This s— happens, it’s not my first rodeo, I’ve been in this game 20 years now. I’m only 32 doing it since I was 12 so I know how the script goes.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out Darren Till's comments below (via Boxing Buzz Hub's X post):

Darren Till opens up about his last octagon outing

Before his departure from the promotion in 2023, Darren Till faced Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 and suffered a third-round submission defeat.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Till revealed he was battling numerous injuries ahead of the du Plessis fight. The Brit then hinted at a potential UFC return, saying:

''When I was on like [doing] MMA back when I was coming to the [UFC] end, I hated MMA… Not, ‘I hated it’, it was just, I was just so injured, man...It felt like I was fighting a baby… Obviously, then he [Dricus du Plessis] got me down, but yeah, we’ll see it when I go back. Me and Dana [White] are good, really good.”

Check out Darren Till's comments below (8:30):

