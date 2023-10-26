“I learned about pressure and emotions” – Fabricio Andrade looks back at the controversial ending of first fight with John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade gained the ONE bantamweight world title against Brazilian compatriot John Lineker in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 in their rematch. Along the way, he also picked up valuable life lessons that improved not only his combat sports skills but also how to manage his emotions.

The newly crowned 145-pound division MMA world champion made an appearance on FightWave’s YouTube channel recently and discussed how he dealt with the roller coaster of emotions he experienced fighting the ‘Hands of Stone’ in back-to-back fights. According to Andrade, he endured a lot of things, from his mixed feelings to injuries.

Despite all these hardships, he was still grateful for the experience because he learned valuable intangibles that he would use throughout his lifetime, even outside of fighting.

‘Wonder Boy’ stated:

“That fight was definitely [special]. I learned a lot about pressure and emotions because it was like two fights back to back. On the first fight everyone thought that he was gonna knock me out because he’s hard and everything. To go there, I was basically like picking him apart and I ended up hitting him in the groin, and then the fight was over. I got really stressed about that because I was waiting for the opportunity to become world champion, like I knew indeed I was gonna be a world champion, I just needed the opportunity.

And then when I finally got that, of course everybody knew I was winning the fight and everything but at the end of the day my hand wasn’t raised. I didn’t have the belt, so it was very stressful and I had to go, I had some injuries from that fight, straightaway preparing for the second fight, so it was difficult.”

The 26-year-old Brazilian is now ready to win more accolades and add another major achievement as he braces for a champion-versus-champion showdown with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. The world-class strikers will duke it out on November 3 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Andrade and Haggerty will fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and the opportunity to become the latest member of the exclusive club of two-sport world champions in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.