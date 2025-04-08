"I can't let you get close" - Fans erupt as Chael Sonnen comes clean with hilarious take on bears and wild animals

Former UFC middleweight challenger Chael Sonnen has captured the attention of fans through his unique personality over the years. He recently posted a video on Instagram claiming he could beat all the animals in combat, to which many fans shared their reactions.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, Sonnen claimed he can beat any animal, saying:

"I couldn't imagine losing to any animal and I've heard all these stories about bears. There is not a creature on God's earth who, absent of training I could not take. I'm face to face with a horse, I'll take its back. With a bear regardless of how strong it is, it it takes me on in combat, I'll get behind it and take it's back. Can you strangle a bear? I don't know. There is nothing as far as a creature whose back I can't take. That's a true statement."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Many fans shared their reactions to the post, with one of them writing:

"I can't let you get close"

Others wrote:

"Could you take an African footlong python?"

"Undefeated, undisputed. Even in the animal kingdom"

Check out more reactions to the post below:

Fan reactions

Sonnen made his UFC debut back in 2005 and competed 14 times in the famed octagon, winning seven of those fights. Sonnen came very close to winning the middleweight championship against Anderson Silva.

Ad

The American was leading four rounds going into the fifth, where Silva caught him in a triangle armbar. Sonnen still has a massive following online and continues to work as an analyst for the UFC.

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen

Chael Sonnen took to Instagram and asserted his confidence in a potential upcoming title unification bout between Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Sonnen claimed the fight would be the biggest heavyweight fight in the history of the UFC:

Ad

"Tom Aspinall has announced everything's set for his fight with Jon Jones. I believe that. You can hate on Jon all you want, but when the day comes that that phone rings, there's an actual venue booked, Jon will say yes... The biggest fight of 2025, possibly the biggest fight of all time. But you would still be left to admit that [Jones] never held things up."

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.