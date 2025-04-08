"I can't let you get close" - Fans erupt as Chael Sonnen comes clean with hilarious take on bears and wild animals

Former UFC middleweight challenger Chael Sonnen has captured the attention of fans through his unique personality over the years. He recently posted a video on Instagram claiming he could beat all the animals in combat, to which many fans shared their reactions.
In a post on Instagram, Sonnen claimed he can beat any animal, saying:
"I couldn't imagine losing to any animal and I've heard all these stories about bears. There is not a creature on God's earth who, absent of training I could not take. I'm face to face with a horse, I'll take its back. With a bear regardless of how strong it is, it it takes me on in combat, I'll get behind it and take it's back. Can you strangle a bear? I don't know. There is nothing as far as a creature whose back I can't take. That's a true statement."
Many fans shared their reactions to the post, with one of them writing:
"I can't let you get close"
Others wrote:
"Could you take an African footlong python?"
"Undefeated, undisputed. Even in the animal kingdom"
Check out more reactions to the post below:
Sonnen made his UFC debut back in 2005 and competed 14 times in the famed octagon, winning seven of those fights. Sonnen came very close to winning the middleweight championship against Anderson Silva.
The American was leading four rounds going into the fifth, where Silva caught him in a triangle armbar. Sonnen still has a massive following online and continues to work as an analyst for the UFC.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen
Chael Sonnen took to Instagram and asserted his confidence in a potential upcoming title unification bout between Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Sonnen claimed the fight would be the biggest heavyweight fight in the history of the UFC:
"Tom Aspinall has announced everything's set for his fight with Jon Jones. I believe that. You can hate on Jon all you want, but when the day comes that that phone rings, there's an actual venue booked, Jon will say yes... The biggest fight of 2025, possibly the biggest fight of all time. But you would still be left to admit that [Jones] never held things up."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below: