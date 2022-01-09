"I like that fight a lot" - Jake Paul thinks fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will silence his critics

Jake Paul believes a fight, followed by a potential win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., will legitimize his boxing career.

According to 'The Problem Child', a fight against an accomplished boxer like Chavez Jr. will allow him to silence all his critics. Many of whom have been calling for the 24-year-old to take on a professional boxer.

In a recent appearance on the Boxing With Chris Mannix podcast, Paul said:

"It's interesting. I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics, you know? He was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. And you look at his record, it's like 50 wins or something and I don't even know the losses but it's a good record. So that challenge excites me and I'm down. This is what people don't understand, even after I knocked out [Tyron] Woodley, people said, 'fight a real boxer'!, Guys, I tried!..."

Jake Paul is coming off a spectacular knockout victory over Tyron Woodley. The YouTuber turned boxer faced the former UFC welterweight champ in a rematch inside the ring on December 18th, 2021.

Although his performance seemingly impressed the combat sports community, fans reportedly wanted Jake Paul to fight a real boxer. In fact, Paul was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury.

However, after the Englishman suffered a rib injury and developed a lung infection he was replaced by 'The Chosen One' on short notice.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, is an accomplished boxer with a record of 53 wins, six losses, one no contest, and one draw. In his illustrious career, he has faced elite opposition like Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs and Sergio Martinez, among others.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reveals his one condition for taking on Jake Paul

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently revealed that Jake Paul's team contacted him regarding a potential fight. He also laid down a condition for taking the fight against 'The Problem Child'. According to the 35-year-old, a 50/50 split in pay-per-view revenue has to be accepted by Paul's team to make the fight happen.

In an interview with fightnews.com, the Mexican said:

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul,” said Chavez Jr. “I said yes, but then again Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back said they offered me one to three million dollars plus pay-per-view. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight."

If the fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. takes place, it will surely be Paul's toughest challenge to date. However, Tommy Fury is also expecting the grudge match against Paul to take place in 2022 and has revealed that negotiations are in place for the matchup.

In any case, it seems like Jake Paul's next opponent is going to be a professional boxer after all.

