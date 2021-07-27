"I don't like the taste in my mouth" - Cory Sandhagen says he would love to fight TJ Dillashaw in a rematch down the road

Cory Sandhagen has made it known that he wants to face TJ Dillashaw in a rematch at some point down the line. In the aftermath of his loss to Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32, Sandhagen said he did not like the taste in his mouth after suffering a narrow defeat to the former UFC bantamweight champion.

During his recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cory Sandhagen claimed that he would've gotten the nod ahead of Dillashaw if he had made some adjustments during the fight.

On being asked if he wants a rematch against TJ Dillashaw in the future, Sandhagen said:

"I really hope I do, I really hope I do. I don't like the taste in my mouth, a feeling again like I said, if I just would have fixed a couple [of] things then I definitely get the nod from the judges because I already think I won the actual fighting part of the thing and I think that next time and TJ face each other, he's not gonna have anything to lean back on."

'The Sandman' believes he won the actual fighting part of the bout and knows that the next time he faces Dillashaw, 'Lieutenant Dan' is not going to have anything to lean back on.

Sandhagen added that going into the fight, Dillashaw relied a lot on taking his opponent down. However, 'The Sandman' showcased his takedown defense on the night and proved to be an excellent wrestler.

Cory Sandhagen remains confident that going into a rematch with Dillashaw, he will not repeat his mistakes from UFC Vegas 32.

"Going into this one, I know in his head he was really relying on taking me down and went in that way and he wasn't able to do that. I think I showed that I have really good wrestling and I have a really good takedown defense and you're not just going to be able to do that at will when you're fighting me because that's one of the areas that TJ is really good at is being able to take people down and I shut down 17 of his shots. And going into another fight with TJ, he's going to know that I understand the mistakes that I made, and when we fight again those mistakes won't be there anymore and he'll probably get finished."

Watch Sandhagen's interview below:

Cory Sandhagen is confident he will be fighting for the title with a victory in his next fight

Despite the loss to TJ Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen remains confident that he will fight for the bantamweight title with a win in his next bout.

Sean Shelby, a UFC matchmaker, seemingly promised Cory Sandhagen that a victory in his next octagon outing would put 'The Sandman' right back into title contention.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh