“I was not listening to my own body” - Superlek admits stubbornness cost him big time against Nabil Anane

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 31, 2025 06:50 GMT
Superlek (left) and Nabil Anane (right)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 had a game plan, a world title on the line, and a name built on years of consistency. But at ONE 172 in Saitama, none of it mattered. Nabil Anane walked away with the win, and Superlek walked away with a hard lesson.

"The plan was perfectly laid," he told South China Morning Post. "I was just not listening to my own body. So it all resulted in whatever you have seen in Japan."

The Thai icon has long been known for pushing through pain and setbacks, but this time, he admitted he went too far. The signs were there. He ignored them. And unfortunately, it cost him the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. The worst thing is - he lost it before he even stepped into the cage as he missed weight.

Watch the full interview below:

Take care of myself” - Superlek says he’s been prioritizing physical and mental health since losing to Nabil Anane

Since the loss, Superlek has pulled back. He needed time - to reset, to heal, and to reconnect with the people and priorities that ground him.

"So after the fight I came back, I spent my time with the family," he said. "I stay a little bit distant from Muay Thai I want to take care of myself. I want to put health as my priority. I am now resting, listening to my body as much as I can, and then you know I'll just make a comeback."
As they say, hindsight is 20/20. That comeback may not be immediate, but Superlek makes one thing clear: when he returns, it’ll be on his terms, with a body that’s ready and a mind that’s clear.

Watch Superlek vs Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, available for replay via watch.onefc.com.

