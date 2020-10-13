Michael Page ended up securing a unanimous decision victory over Ross Houston in his most recent MMA fight at Bellator 248 on October 10th, 2020.

Page’s performance in the match-up has been criticized by certain sections of the MMA community for being relatively lackluster against an outmatched opponent.

The feared striking specialist is presently on a four-fight winning streak, with three of the four victories coming by way of KO.

Michael Page claims that Douglas Lima is avoiding a rematch with him

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Michael "Venom" Page asserted that if it were up to him, he’d fight Douglas Lima next. That's rather than competing against the relatively lower-ranked opposition, whom the former has fought in his past few MMA bouts.

Michael Page expressed his belief that with every fight he (Page) competes in, Douglas Lima is attempting to undermine him.

Page emphasized that it’s because he and Lima both know how close their first encounter was. He added that Lima’s undermining him because of the considerable amount of success Page was having up to the point the former caught him with the one-punch knockout strike.

Furthermore, Michael Page noted that in the aftermath of their fight, Lima went on to praise Page’s speed. Page added that Lima told the former that he’d never faced as anyone as fast as him.

Additionally, he reiterated that Lima had words of high praise for him as an athlete after their fight. However, he mentioned that now that he’s offering Lima a rematch, the latter doesn’t want to face him. Page stated:

“I think he’s almost as worried about what could happen the second time around, which is why near enough every fight I hear something from him that basically suggests he doesn’t wanna make this fight happen again – Which, for me, just means I live in his head.”

What’s next for Michael "Venom" Page?

Douglas Lima is the only fighter to have ever defeated Michael Page in professional MMA competition.

Lima is currently scheduled to face Gegard Mousasi for the vacant Bellator Middleweight title at Bellator 250 on October 29th, 2020. Besides, Lima also holds the Bellator Welterweight Championship and is considered to be one of the top fighters in the world today.

The consensus in the MMA world is that Michael Page is unlikely to compete in a rematch against Lima this year. However, the duo could end up clashing in 2021.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that a potential rematch between Michael "Venom" Page and Douglas Lima would be a lucrative box office match-up for both fighters, as well as for Bellator MMA.

Do you believe Michael Page could defeat Douglas Lima in a rematch? Sound off in the comments.