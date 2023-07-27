"I was living right here" - Floyd Mayweather reveals he was present on scene when Tupac was shot dead

Boxing star Floyd Mayweather has made an intriguing claim regarding the demise of American rapper and actor Tupac Shakur.

In a video going viral on social media, Mayweather can be seen roaming the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada.

At one point, 'Money' told the people accompanying him about the American rapper's death and said that he used to live nearby when Shakur passed away after being on the receiving end of a drive-by shooting:

"The car pulled up beside Tupac, the car pulled right here and shot Tupac at this light, car went that way. I was living here in 1996 when Tupac got killed. I never tell nobody. Only the close people with me know," said Floyd Mayweather.

Tupac Shakur was one of the most popular rap artists of his time and sold around 75 million records worldwide. The renowned artist died at the age of just 25 when he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996.

Just over a month after Shakur's death, Mayweather started his journey as a professional boxer and competed in his first bout on October 11, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'Money' went up against Roberto Apodaca and defeated him via knockout in the second round of the fight.

'Pretty Boy' went on to make history in the sport as he stacked up several championships and accolades during his boxing career and also remained undefeated with an impeccable 50-0 record.

During his run, Mayweather defeated several high-level athletes like Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, Juan Manuel Marquez, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.

Fans react to Floyd Mayweather's recent claim regarding Tupac's death

Floyd Mayweather's claim that he lived in the surrounding area when Tupac Shakur was shot dead has grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

There were many on Twitter who weren't too convinced by 'Money's statement ad took to the comments section to let it be known.

One individual accused 'Pretty Boy' of lying about his presence at the scene in 1996:

"Why these guys lie about most pointless things?"

Another Twitter user alleged that Mayweather might have been inebriated while making the aforementioned statement on camera:

"Floyd smoke the good stuff before recording this."

You can see a compilation below:

Fans react to Floyd Mayweather's claim