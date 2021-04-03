"I'll enjoy my fool's gold" - Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's taunting

Michael Chandler has responded to Dustin Poirier’s taunting. Firing back at Poirier, Chandler has asserted that he plans on enjoying his "fool’s gold."

Chandler is set to face Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title fight at UFC 262 in May, while Poirier will compete in his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in July.

In an interview with The Schmo, Michael Chandler provided his opinion on Dustin Poirier’s recent comments against him. The Schmo referenced Poirier’s recent tweets, wherein the latter had used the phrase "fool’s gold" in relation to the Chandler-Oliveira title fight.

The Schmo proceeded to ask Chandler whether he’d like to face the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor or perhaps Justin Gaethje. Chandler responded by stating:

“Man, I don’t really have to say much. Honestly, I came in to do a job – signed my name to a UFC contract that said I would render my services whenever necessary, whenever they call. I’ve done just that. I think I’m being rewarded for it. So, everybody else can take a backseat, watch me win gold, and we can go from there. I think the winner of Poirier-Conor makes sense, sometime in the fall or winter. Justin Gaethje said no to the fight numerous times, and I think he needs to get a win now to, obviously, fight for my title after May 15th.

“But, you know, I’m just enjoying the ride. Chirping or not, these guys know who I am. These guys respect me. These guys know the body of work and the resume that I put in. Maybe I haven’t put it in inside the UFC octagon, but I’ve been putting it inside the sport of Mixed Martial Arts for the last 12 years. So, I’m not really worried about what guys have said or do say. I mean, jealousy is a tough thing to deal with. So, they should probably just focus on themselves. Dustin’s got a big fight coming up. So, I’ll enjoy my fool’s gold as much as I can after May 15th.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Fool's Gold — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier could be on a collision course

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Advertisement

Michael Chandler insinuated that Dustin Poirier and a few other fighters who believe he hasn’t done enough to earn a UFC lightweight title shot are possibly jealous of him.

Should Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier win their respective fights later this year, the two lightweight stars could collide with the UFC lightweight title at stake.

Would you like to see Chandler and Poirier go at it inside the UFC Octagon? Sound off in the comments section below.