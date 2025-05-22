“I’ll get it back” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon hints at a potential shot to reclaim his vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne

Rodtang Jitmuangnon might be headed back to his throne.It's been a few months since the Thai megastar was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but it seems he could get a shot at his beloved world championship sooner rather than later.

In a Facebook post, Rodtang wrote that he's determined to reclaim the gold that he lost on the scales in November 2024.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon posted:

"Not too long, I'll get it back."

Rodtang held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for almost 1,900 days from August 2019 to November of last year. 'The Iron Man' dethroned Jonathan Haggerty, the now-reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, for the flyweight Muay Thai strap in an absolute barnburner at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in Manila.

He then defended the gold against Walter Goncalves, Haggerty, Petchdam Petchyindee, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, and Edgar Tabares.

Rodtang was supposed to defend his belt against Smith at ONE 169, but he was stripped of his prized possession after missing weight in their Bangkok duel.

Gutted with the development, Rodtang unleashed his fury on Smith to take the dominant unanimous decision win in front of his hometown fans.

He then faced off against Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in one of the most seminal kickboxing matches of the year.

Rodtang needed just 80 seconds to send Takeru into the nether realms with a diabolical left hook in their flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172 in January at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Superbon says he'd love a super fight between close friends Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama

There are no official announcements regarding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's return, but ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon already has a proposal if he's tasked to make matches for ONE Championship.

Superbon told the media at ONE Fight Night 31 that he would love to see a super fight between Rodtang and Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Nong-O, a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 that put him in a prime spot to contend for the vacant throne.

Superbon said:

"If it's Rodtang, I think it's fun. Fighting with Rodtang, you have to do your homework to defend against his punches. Rodtang's punches are scary."

