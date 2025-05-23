  • home icon
  • “I’ll get to see it all” - Anatoly Malykhin sees a bright future ahead for his four-year-old son Leo  

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 23, 2025 13:19 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin and his son Leo in the pool
Anatoly Malykhin and his son Leo in the pool (Image: Anatoly Malykhin on Instagram)

Parenthood is a beautiful thing, especially when you get to watch a little version of yourself grow up right in front of your eyes. That’s what life looks like right now for Anatoly Malykhin.

The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion might be known for his thunderous knockouts and relentless pressure in the Circle, but at home, he’s just dad. And when he’s not preparing for the next big challenge, he’s busy sharing gym time and quiet moments with his four-year-old son, Leo.

“I’m genuinely curious who he’ll become and how his life will turn out," he said lightheartedly. "Since I plan to live to 100, I think I’ll get to see it all.”
“He’ll find his own way” - Anatoly Malykhin says he won’t force his son Leo to take up martial arts

Of course, while it’s fun to see Leo follow in his footsteps, Anatoly Malykhin’s not in a rush to mold his son into a fighter. Right now, Leo enjoys training, and that’s more than enough.

"Right now, he loves his training, and if he enjoys something, I support him. He’s only 4, but I still listen to him. And if one day he tells me he doesn’t like it, I won’t force him. He’ll find his own way."

Even though Leo is still just a kid, Malykhin’s parenting approach is already rooted in values - he wants his son to earn things on his own, not just follow the easy path.

“No big gifts, no cars, no apartments,” he said. “He’ll walk his own path.”

For Malykhin, that’s what it’s really about: letting Leo grow up with love, freedom, and the room to figure out who he wants to be. The gym will always be there. But his job now is just being present for his family.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

