"I'll give everything I have" - BJJ icon Marcelo Garcia vows to be at his sparkling best in ONE Championship

Multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcelo Garcia sent shock waves throughout the grappling realm earlier this week after putting pen to paper on a deal to join ONE Championship.

For his part, the 41-year-old is thrilled to open his promotional account and showcase that he's never lost any of the tricks that took him to the very top of the BJJ mountain.

Marcelo Garcia told the promotion shortly after his signing that he's out to give it his all in the promotion, saying:

"I just know, and I can promise that I'll give everything I have. When I say everything I have, I know I'm gonna give my best, no matter what."

As someone who's conquered everything attainable in the grappling sphere, the Brazilian martial artist has had to be in top shape throughout his two-decade journey.

Despite hitting a pause on his career to focus on his gym and family more than a decade ago and a battle with stomach cancer last year, the veteran grappler's love for "The Gentle Art" has led him to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, he's ready to open his account and put on another thrilling display in due time.

Marcelo Garcia says ONE is the perfect platform for his eagerly anticipated return

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Marcelo Garcia shed light on the promotion's submission grappling ranks, explaining why a move to the organization was the best possible move at this stage of his career.

The IBJJF and ADCC Hall of Famer added:

"I just like to be appreciated. I spent so much time in jiu-jitsu. In competition. I feel I always have given my best, and I feel like the appreciation from ONE Championship came at the right time. They value me. They value my time."

Who do you want to see the five-time IBJJF world champion square off to open his ONE account? Let us know in the comments below!

