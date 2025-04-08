“I’ll be here” - Alexis Nicolas says he won’t go anywhere, plans resurgence in ONE Championship

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas has suffered back-to-back losses in ONE Championship, but he doesn't plan on raising the white flag anytime soon.

Ad

'Barboza' went toe-to-toe with Regian Eersel in a ONE lightweight kickboxing world title tussle in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 last week, which emanated live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The French striker and Mahmoudi Gym affiliate had his moments throughout the five-round tilt.

Nicolas, who was the only fighter eligible to win the vacant crown after Eersel was stripped of his crown due to a failed hydration test, unfortunately, was largely tactically outplayed by the Suriname striking icon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He stuck in combinations every now and then. But more often than not, 'The Immortal' had the last laugh.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam took home the majority decision triumph and his second back-to-back win over Alexis Nicolas after an exciting 15-minute contest to leave the vacant 26 pounds of gold unclaimed.

'Barboza' took to Instagram over the weekend to remind his fans that he doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon despite being put in a tough position. Part of his lengthy post read:

Ad

“My debut at ONE Championship wasn't the easiest, but I faced every challenge head-on, facing the elite of my sport. I proved that I belonged here, and I'll be here for many years to come. 🤝🏽”

Check out his post below:

Ad

With a bit of adjustments, Alexis Nicolas can find his rhythm again

As a warrior who's had plenty of victorious and losing battles, Alexis Nicolas should look at his defeat to Eersel as another chance for growth.

The Paris native, after all, has beat the Suriname in the past.

But at the very top of the martial arts mountain, the very minute details matter, and that was what Eersel was able to do oh so well in the trilogy.

Nicolas can learn a thing or two from 'The Immortal', and if he can equip himself with the necessary upgrades, it shouldn't be too long until he finds himself bringing another 26 pounds of gold to France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.