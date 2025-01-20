"I'll be the king of the new generation" - Nabil Anane eyes bantamweight takeover by capturing interim gold at ONE 170

At just 20 years old, bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane has already accumulated a solid resume by fighting some of the top names in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The current number five-ranked divisional contender has fought the likes of Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Soe Lin Oo.

Nabil Anane believes that these experiences are going to equip him to spearhead the next batch of Muay Thai superstars, as what he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I'm 20 years old, but I'm already fighting all these big names in ONE Championship. I think I can do this, and I'll try. I'll be the king of the new generation."

The Thai-Algerian striking sensation has brushed off a knockout loss at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine' in his promotional debut in June 2023 to sweep his next five fights.

Anane has fully utilized his unique body frame of 6-foot-4 with an incredibly long reach and leg reach to win his bouts.

He hopes to do the same against Nico Carrillo in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship contest at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 24.

Nabil Anane baffled by the fact that he will be fighting for a world title in under two years with ONE Championship

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative wasn't surprised that he is going to earn his shot for the 26-pound golden belt but in a recent interview with ONE Championship, he admitted that it was faster than he expected.

Nabil Anane even looked back at the time when he and Carrillo were just fighting on the same card, and now, they will face each other for a championship, as he stated:

"We've fought on the same card before. I knew that soon we'd fight each other, but I didn't know this day would come this fast, this soon."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster event will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

