"I'll meet you in the middle of the Octagon" - Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agree to striking war

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have seemingly agreed to meet in the middle of the Octagon. McGregor and Poirier have suggested that their upcoming trilogy matchup will witness them engage in a striking war out in the open.

The Notorious One and The Diamond have competed twice against one another. Conor McGregor won the first fight, whereas Dustin Poirier leveled the score by winning the rematch. Both contests featured a considerable amount of striking, whereas the grappling exchanges took place in the rematch.

Most exchanges in both their fights, especially the significant ones, transpired in the striking realm. On that note, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have now insinuated that they’ll be partaking in an all-out striking war in their trilogy matchup.

Dustin Poirier responded to a recent Conor McGregor tweet wherein McGregor had asserted that he’d be taking little-to-no days off from his training. Poirier’s response was that he never slacks and will meet McGregor in the middle of the Octagon come July 10, 2021.

Conor McGregor fired back at Dustin Poirier and noted that his opponent went for a takedown to avoid striking early in their rematch. McGregor then warned that he’d be prepared for Poirier’s tactics (alluding to grappling, leg kicks, etc.) this time around. Fans can check out their tweets below:

I never slack, I'll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th. https://t.co/cI9VqdtNhW — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 6, 2021

Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho.

See you in there. https://t.co/RMiwF1rpGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2021

The Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy matchup winner could go on to fight for the UFC lightweight title

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Presently, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are scheduled to fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 (May 15, 2021).

The Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight is set to transpire at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021), with the winner likely to fight the winner of the Oliveira-Chandler matchup for the UFC lightweight title.

Poirier is in. McGregor is in.



The trilogy is set.



July 10. For all the marbles! pic.twitter.com/AFC3nCqFT5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 3, 2021