“I’ll play the villain big time this time” - Reece McLaren wants rematch with Danny Kingad in Manila

Reece McLaren has no problem playing the hero or the heel inside the Circle. To the 30-year-old No.5-ranked flyweight contender, it’s all just for show.

However, former ONE flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov recently pointed out that he thought judges favored some fighters based on their popularity, and how loud their fans can scream in the arena.

Contrary to his own statement, Reece McLaren also believes having a solid fan base - particularly fans who cheer loud enough to sway the judges’ perception - can come in handy when needed.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Reece McLaren recalled his 2019 split decision loss to the Philippines’ Danny Kingad, a fight in which he thought he had done enough to win.

“Yeah, I’d have to agree with him [Kairat Akhmetov]. I don’t wanna say that I did exactly what Kairat did, but… I’m pretty sure we all know I won that fight [against Kingad].”

Reece McLaren added:

“I think it was the crowd. We were competing in Manila. Everytime he would do something the crowd would go crazy. Everytime I did something it was silent. So I think the crowd had a huge influence on the judges.”

That being said, the 30-year-old from Toowoomba, Queensland is open to a rematch against Kingad, and is even willing to do it in front of Kingad’s Filipino fans in the Philippine capital.

“Nah, I’ll do it in Manila. I’ll play the villain big time this time.”

New father Reece McLaren is motivated more than ever

Reece McLaren has undergone many changes in his personal and professional life over the past few years. He’s been able to maintain the No. 5 spot in the flyweight rankings. However, 'Lightning' has only managed to win two of his last five, including a unanimous decision loss to Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu earlier this year.

One of the biggest milestones in his life, however, and one that probably trumps all others, is becoming a first-time father. Reece McLaren got engaged to his girlfriend Sarah in 2020, and soon after welcomed their first child into the world together.

Now a family man, Reece McLaren says he’s more dedicated to his craft than ever before.

“A lot of the things that I probably never put into account or thought about before, I’m now putting it into account. Everything’s for my family. Parenthood is everything, it’s amazing. Everyday you wake up, it’s like a new baby doing something new. I’ve upgraded the old dad jokes, running those 24-7.”

