“I’ll be ready for a fight” - Thai superstar Superbon expects an utter barnburner against Masaaki Noiri in inevitable unification tussle

No official date has been set, but Superbon is already laying the foundation for an inevitable world title unification match against Masaaki Noiri. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion revealed he's already training for his looming matchup against interim world titleholder Masaaki Noiri for the division's undisputed crown.

He said:

"Yeah, of course, I got to fight him, right? Because, like, he has the interim belt. Also for me, I'm preparing to fight him already because I have to fight him anywhere, so I'm starting to train and I'll be ready for a fight."

Superbon hasn't entered a full-blown camp, yet, but he's already keeping himself busy at his Bangkok Gym, the Superbon Training Camp.

Noiri, a two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion, earned his shot at Superbon when he did the unthinkable and knocked out ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their ONE 172 matchup.

Despite his massive underdog status heading into the match, Noiri brought the fight to Tawanchai and stopped the Thai superstar with a flurry of punches in the third round to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Championship has yet to release the full details for Superbon and Noiri's inevitable matchup. Nevertheless, it's already expected that the two world champions would risk life and limb in their highly anticipated barnburner.

Superbon lives a double life at his Bangkok gym

Superbon may be getting himself ready for his inevitable showdown against Masaaki Noiri, but he's also busy training the top fighters in his gym. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has slowly transitioned into the coach's corner.

He recently guided Nong-O Hama in his unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31, and he looks to be in the corner when his protégé Johan Ghazali takes the squared circle at ONE Fight Night 32.

Superbon has taken the role of Ghazali's chief trainer, with the Malaysian-American phenom setting up camp at Superbon Training Camp ahead of his return.

Ghazali will square off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 at Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

