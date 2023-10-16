"I'll be submitting my appeal" - Dillon Danis levels charges of 'multiple offenses' against Logan Paul during fight, threatens action

Following his loss to Logan Paul, Dillon Danis took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse his opponent and the organizers of the event of a variety of things.

Danis' performance against Paul was, to say the least, lackluster. After taunting and showboating for the majority of the boxing match, Danis had very little offense to speak of.

He took to Twitter in the aftermath of the bout and said:

"There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today."

His words were accompanied by a clip from the sixth and final round, where a member of either the security team, or Logan Paul's team, steps into the ring after Danis attempts to wrestle Paul.

Check out the tweet here:

As no one is allowed to enter the ring, Danis appears to be suggesting that Paul deserves to be disqualified for the actions of the unidentified individual.

What's ironic is that Danis, who, at the end of the fight, ignites an all-out brawl by attempting a guillotine, was disqualified and the victory was given to Logan Paul.

This sentiment was backed up by none other than UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, who tweeted:

"Security entered ring. Automatic DISQUALIFICATION."

While Sonnen is known to be somewhat of an instigator or a troll, it's unclear if his tweet is in jest, or whether he is being serious.

Check out Sonnen's tweet:

Dillon Danis lists all of Logan Paul's 'offenses' on X

While the boxing match ended with a W for Logan Paul, the war of words between the two continued on social media. Logan Paul tweeted:

"I think Dillion perfectly embodies the problem with society. All shit talk behind a screen. No action. Just another peasant running his mouth contributing nothing to this world but negativity. So happy I got to expose this clown"

Dillon Danis took note of the tweet, and replied, saying:

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War."

Check out the exchange here:

While it looks like Dillon Danis is trying to goad the older Paul brother into a rematch in an MMA setting, something the two agreed upon in the build-up to their boxing match, it is, as of now, unclear whether Paul will accept.