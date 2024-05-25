“I’ll teach him myself” – Rodtang says he’ll sharpen good pal Mikey Musumeci’s striking if he decides to transition to MMA

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he would welcome ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' to Thailand with open arms if the latter decided to work on his striking one day in a potential transition to mixed martial arts.

Musumeci is pound-for-pound one of the world's most talented grapplers, while Rodtang is arguably the most popular Muay Thai fighter on Earth. Recently, the two have forged an unlikely friendship and have often been seen hanging out on social media.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Rodtang sent an open invitation to 'Darth Rigatoni', saying he would teach Musumeci Muay Thai personally.

'The Iron Man' said:

"If Mikey is going to fight in MMA, I told him he can come to practice Muay Thai with me. I’ll teach him myself. In the future, Mikey said he would teach me MMA in exchange."

Mikey Musumeci with the striking ability of Rodtang? Sounds like the perfect fighter.

Both men are scheduled to see action in a few weeks' time, so expect some more Rodtang-Mikey bromance clips coming your way soon.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci are set to see action at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Both 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci will grace the Circle at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video next month.

Rodtang is set to face 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a kickboxing showdown, while Musumeci locks horns with former tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling contest.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.