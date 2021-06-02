"I'll have to walkout to that" - Jake Paul claims he is going to use Tyron Woodley's song for their boxing match

Jake Paul has hinted that he could be using one of Tyron Woodley's tracks as his walkout song on August 28th. 'The Problem Child' is set for a boxing showdown against the former UFC welterweight champion in what will be Paul's fourth professional fight.

In his recently released YouTube video, Jake Paul was seen taking shots at his upcoming opponent and his brother Logan Paul also joined in with the puns. Logan was seen taking a few shots at the likes of Ben Askren, who recently lost to Jake, and the older Paul brother also questioned what Dana White's reaction was going to be.

Logan further pointed out that Woodley has a song called "I'll beat your a**" with popular rapper Wiz Khalifa. He added that ever since releasing the song Woodley has failed to beat anyone's a** and the two Paul brothers further mocked the song.

Jake Paul then added that he will have to walk out to Woodley's song and possibly hinted at doing so on August 28th for his boxing match.

"You're telling me he has a song called 'I'll beat your a**?' 124K views. I'll have to walk out to that. I'll have to walk out to that."

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will cross paths on August 28th

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley on August 28th in a huge boxing showdown. The bout will be Woodley's return to action for the first time since his last fight in the UFC against Vicente Luque at UFC 260.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

On the back of four UFC losses, Woodley's goal will be to put Jake Paul away and secure a huge victory for himself. However, with Paul having beaten Ben Askren in his last boxing bout, he will be full of confidence.

In his YouTube video, 'The Problem Child' boldly claimed that he is ready to beat Woodley and knows what it takes to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion.

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021