“I’ll watch the fight closely again” - Anatoly Malykhin wants to know where he went wrong against ‘Reug Reug’

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion and now light heavyweight and middleweight MMA king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia may need a moment to collect his thoughts.

The 36-year-old Kemerovo native is fresh off a five-round unanimous decision defeat to Senegalese rival Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video last weekend, and he admits, it just stings.

After suffering the first loss of his professional MMA career, and with his otherwise perfect MMA record now sullied, Malykhin heads back to the drawing board to try to figure out where he faltered.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says he wants to analyze his loss to 'Reug Reug' with his team to determine where he needs to get better.

The Golden Team representative stated:

"First, I’ll watch the fight closely again with my team. We’ll analyze my mistakes and make adjustments where needed."

Malykhin hit 'Reug Reug' with everything he had, and the Senegalese star barely budged. 'Sladkiy' was also outwrestled, outgrappled, and outworked for the majority of the five-round fight.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin to head right back to work after loss to 'Reug Reug': "I'm starting again"

Former triple champ turned double 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is hitting up the gym real soon to try to fix the holes in his game that led to his first-ever professional loss to Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video.

The 36-year-old star told ONE Championship:

"I'm starting again the day after tomorrow. I’ll be doing wrestling, boxing, and definitely adding some strength training. My legs feel weaker from moving up and down between weight classes, so I need to work on that."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Anatoly Malykhin's next fight.

