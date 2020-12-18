"I look at myself in the mirror, I see a winner": Marlon Moraes hopeful of getting back in the bantamweight title picture [Exclusive] 

Marlon Moraes will be returning to the Octagon this weekend. On the back of a loss to Cory Sandhagen in a fight between two top contenders, the Brazilian is now hopeful of once again getting back into the title picture with a win at UFC Vegas 17.

During the UFC Vegas 17 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of speaking to Marlon Moraes, who discussed a host of interesting topics.

Marlon Moraes' motivation to get back into the title picture once again

Marlon Moraes will be heading into this weekend with a disappointing loss to Cory Sandhagen. Had the former won that fight, Moraes would probably be next in line for a shot at the bantamweight title. However, that wasn't the case to be.

Regardless though, Marlon Moraes still has confidence in his abilities and wants to get revenge and get back into that win column, as well.

"My motivation is win. Every day when I wake up and I look at myself in the mirror, I see a winner. I lost my last fight and I want on revenge and I want to fight and that's it, that's what I'm thinking. I always fight with the best in the UFC, I never pick a fight and being in the Top 10 makes you lose, makes you win. But you know what? I'm always going to be a tough fight anyone in this division"

Marlon Moraes on what he will try to achieve with a win over Rob Font

Marlon Moraes' opponent for this weekend, Rob Font, is currently outside the Top 10 of the UFC's Bantamweight Division. However, Moraes recognizes the talent Font brings to the table and hopes to get into the Octagon to showcase his skills and get the victory.

"I want to fight, I want to fight and I want to fight. And in my opinion, he's a Top 10 fighter and he's a good fighter, he finishes his fights. He can strike, he can fight on the ground, so it's a great opportunity for me to get in there, show my skills and get a victory."

Marlon Moraes on possibly fighting Dominick Cruz in 2021

Marlon Moraes has asked for a fight against Dominick Cruz on multiple occasions. However, a fight with the former bantamweight champion never came to fruition. With Cruz returning in 2021 against Casey Kenney, Moraes would still be open for a fight against the former division champion.

"Dominick Cruz is retired, no? I didn't know that (on Cruz returning next year at UFC 259). I asked for him to fight me and when I asked he said he's retired, so I thought he was still retired, I'm sorry. So if he's back, I'm here and I'm game anytime, anywhere."- Marlon Moraes on fighting Dom Cruz.

Marlon Moraes on his goal for 2021

Marlon Moraes has always been active in UFC and has never backed off from accepting a fight. The former bantamweight title contender is potentially a win or two away from another title shot, and by 2021, the Brazilian hopes to get himself back into the title picture once again.

"Yeah, of course. Hopefully the champion is busy, he's defending, he's fighting, he's losing, he's winning, and we gotta get there, gotta get it flowing, and get new faces in the top 10 and fight everyone."- Marlon Moraes concluded.