Adrian Lee is emerging as one of the top talents in MMA today, but he had to give up another prodigous talent in order to get here.

'The Phenom' is set to return to action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23. There, he will take on promotional newcomer Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA battle inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The youngest of the renowned Lee family, Adrian Lee has lived up to expectations so far in his run in the world's largest martial arts organization. He is undefeated in two fights, winning both of his matches via submission.

For as long as he can remember, Lee has been training together with his family in the gym. As such, it's no surprise that he has developed into such a skilled fighter that his older brother, two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee, has claimed that Adrian could surpass him one day.

In an interview with Story of the Fight, the 18-year-old revealed that his development did not come without sacrifice. Formerly an avid gamer, he admitted that he doesn't have the same elite skills he once had online.

"It makes me so sad now whenever I hop back into video games, I'm like, I'm so bad. I used to be so good because I just played so much every day and it's like, I lost it all for fighting," he said.

Adrian Lee embracing the combat sports life

While Adrian Lee may have had the skills to go far in the esports world, he just doesn't see himself doing it long-term.

Instead, he's where he needs to be - training to be the best fighter in the world. Coming from a family of fighters and following the footsteps of world champion siblings Christian and Angela Lee, it was almost inevitable for Adrian Lee to carve his own path in combat sports.

During the same interview with Story of the Fight, Lee said:

"I can't really imagine myself doing anything but fighting. Because ever since my last memory, really, I've always been in the gym. If anything, if it wasn't fighting, it'd be some type of other combat sport, like wrestling, boxing, kickboxing."

