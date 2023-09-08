"I lost my mind" - Daniel Cormier offers exclusive sneak peek at UFC 5 gameplay with high praise [VIDEO]

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has offered a sneak peek iinto UFC 5 gameplay.

The next installment of the UFC game is set to be released later this year on October 27. Ahead of its release, Daniel Cormier took to Twitter and shared the game's trailer. While offering high praise for the game and calling it the "best fight game" so far, the former UFC champion had this to say:

"Guys the first time I saw this I lost my mind. This game is ridiculous. Here is actual gameplay footage from #ufc5. This is the best fight game so far. Pre order now ! @EASPORTSUFC"

Take a look at Daniel Cormier's tweet below:

A lot of changes have been made in the game since its previous installment, with the most notable one being that the UFC 5 game is set to feature a new Frostbite engine for the first time. The new engine will increase the game's frame per second from 30 FPS to 60 FPS. Moreover, the Frostbite engine enables greater details in the game and gives a much more realistic presentation of the octagon.

According to Forbes, the game is also set to feature an improved submission mechanic. The submission mechanic will become more realistic and emphasize the transitions more, making it a more complex and tactical skill to earn a submission win.

Another big change being made in the UFC 5 is the M rating. The last installment had a lack of visible damage sustained by the in-game character models of the fighters during fights. However, that is set to change as the new Frostbite engine will feature cuts, bruises, and swelling that can manifest in up to 64,000 ways.

UFC 5 Gameplay: Who is on the cover of the new UFC game?

The cover athletes on the upcoming installment of the UFC video game will feature reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. However, it is worth noting that these two will be the cover stars of the standard edition of the game.

The game is set to have a deluxe edition, with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gracing the cover. Interestingly, 'The Last Stylebender' was also featured as a cover athlete in the game's previous installment UFC 4.