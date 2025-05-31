"I lost my strength" - Anatoly Malykhin going the extra mile to be at his best for his road to redemption

Reigning two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is preparing for his revenge tour after losing the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to Oumar Kane last November in the main event of ONE 169 via split decision in Bangkok, Thailand.
Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Malykhin shared that he's been working on his weight management and wrestling to ensure that he'll be ready once his number is called for a rematch with Kane, as he said:
"In my last fight, I felt like when I cut weight, I lost my strength. So now I also worked a lot on my wrestling. Those are the two main areas I've been focusing on."
'Sladkiy' felt his power was zapped during the weight cut process, contributing to his defeat. Additionally, 'Reug Reug's' wrestling reigned supreme against him in their championship showdown, effectively neutralizing his striking and making him frustrated throughout the majority of the match.
Although he lost the heavyweight MMA crown, Malykhin maintained his status as a double champion because he still holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles after dethroning Reinier de Ridder in December 2022 and March 2024 with vicious TKO/KO finishes.
Anatoly Malykhin steps back a bit in training to let his body rest and recover following a recent setback
The Russian knockout artist also shared during his recent interview with ONE Championship that he needed to take some time off training and live a more balanced life outside the gym.
The Golden Team representative said that this will let his body recover and rest to be in optimal form for his succeeding fights, as he stated:
"After my last fight, I realized my body needed rest. I hadn't really taken a break in five years - training two or even three times a day. Now, I've finally been able to take some time off, live a normal, even ordinary life for a bit. But I never stopped training - I was still running, stretching, sparring, working on my stamina. I just love sports too much to stop completely."