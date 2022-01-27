"I have a lot more than he does" - Bobby Lashley on who is better MMA fighter between him and Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is currently set for his upcoming showdown with Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. In the lead-up to their highly awaited match, 'The Almighty' has provided a comparison in regards to who the better mixed martial arts fighter is between the two.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lashley, without disrespecting Lesnar by any means, claimed that he wasn't really aware of his rival's skill level.

The former WWE Champion added that he also doesn't know what Lesnar is capable of doing inside the cage/octagon.

"Without trying to disrespect him, I don't know what he's capable of doing, as far as skill-wise, I don't know," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley then went on to recall his early days at Strikeforce and how he had to take smaller fights in the promotion. However, fights like this seemingly helped the current WWE star in sharpening his skills in the sport of MMA.

The WWE star added that he eventually became a student of the game and in terms of knowledge and skills, Lashley believes that he knows a lot more than Brock Lesnar does.

"I ran with Strikeforce there for a while and had a little hiccup, they kind of sent me back a little bit where I took some of the smaller fights. And when I did those smaller fights but what I was doing is, I was sharpening... I was really learning my boxing, really taking some time against in getting some jiu-jitsu in there, sharpening my wrestling skills. So I turned into somewhat of a student of the game, so as far as skill for skill and knowledge for knowledge, I think I have a lot more than he does," added Lashley.

Bobby Lashley's last mixed martial arts fight was almost six years ago

Bobby Lashley is currently working under WWE but has made a huge name for himself in the mixed martial arts world. The former WWE Champion most notably competed for Bellator MMA, with his last fight coming in 2016.

Lashley's last bout was at Bellator 162 in 2016 when he defeated Josh Appelt, via submission. During his time with Scott Coker's promotion, Lashley competed in a total of five fights, winning all five either by submission or TKO.

In 2018, after returning to WWE, it was announced by Bellator MMA that Bobby Lashley was still under contract with the promotion. However, the current WWE star hasn't fought in Bellator ever since.

