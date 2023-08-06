“I love boxing, you love your ego” - Jake Paul fires back at KSI after being mocked for failing to ‘KO a 40-year-old jiu-jitsu black belt’

Jack Paul fired back at KSI after he mocked him for not being able to knock out a "40-year-old jiu-jitsu fighter." He faced Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5. After his performance against Diaz, Paul's comparison with some of the best boxers provoked KSI to mock him, which evoked a fiery response from Paul.

'The Problem Child' responded to KSI by writing:

"You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. Im helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would f**k you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Facts. All great fighters. My path may be different but the destination is going to be the same. World champion by 2026. twitter.com/mostvpromotion…

ksi @KSI



1. You’ve never beaten a pro boxer in your “boxing career”.

2. You wanna fight Nate Diaz in a MMA fight but wanna be a world champion in boxing?

1. You've never beaten a pro boxer in your "boxing career".

2. You wanna fight Nate Diaz in a MMA fight but wanna be a world champion in boxing?

3. You couldn't even KO a 40 year old ju-jitsu black belt that was more interested in talking to the…

Jake Paul @jakepaul twitter.com/ksi/status/168… You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. Im helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would fuck you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

26-year-old Jake Paul held control over most of the fight against 38-year-old Nate Diaz. Prior to their showdown, there was speculation that either Diaz would get knocked out before the final round of the bout or that the fight wouldn't get to 10 rounds. The Stockton native, however, had his moments in the bout, and the fight stretched to the final round.

Post-fight Diaz lamented not training harder for the bout. His boxing debut ended in a loss, whereas Jake Paul returned to winning ways with this win. Paul suffered the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury by a split decision in February 2023.

Nate Diaz clutched Jake Paul in a Guillotine Choke in the final round of their bout

In the final round of their bout, Jake Paul lowered his head while the duo was stuck in a clinch, which made Diaz grab his neck in a brief guillotine. He quickly released the submission maneuver while smiling and taunting Paul, who had been calling to run it back in the MMA. In the post-fight interview, 'The Problem Child' reflected on the submission hold he was put into by Diaz.

“He f**king choked me. He was actually choking me. I was like, this is crazy! I didn’t think he was going to stop but he had it in. Obviously, I’m not going to try to defend it, but it’s just funny. I was like, this is crazy.”

