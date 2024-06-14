"I love my job" - Kade Ruotolo grateful to compete in submission grappling and MMA in the home of martial arts

BJJ superstar Kade Ruotolo is ultra grateful to be competing in submission grappling and MMA at the same time under ONE Championship.

The Atos Jiu Jitsu representative had a lot of fun showcasing his striking game for the first time in last Friday's fight card at ONE 167. Not only was he able to secure a wicked rear naked choke in the dying minutes of the first round, Kade also got the upper hand in the striking exchanges.

Speaking to MMA legend Demetrious Johnson on the 'Mightycast' podcast about his future in the mixed martial arts world, Kade responded:

"I feel good about it. I'm excited. I love what I do for a living. I love my job. So I'm just grateful. I can't complain. I'm so thankful and grateful."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo was sensational in his debut fight against fellow American Blake Cooper. With the first outing behind him, Kade proved that there was no mountain high enough for him to reach. He's young, agile, and clever, so he'll reach the top lightweight MMA rankings in no time to face the best contenders that this sport has.

The replay of ONE 167 is free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"He's had a lot of amazing wins over a lot of amazing people" - Kade Ruotolo is excited to extend his win streak against Mikey Musumeci

Besides having a bright MMA future ahead of him, Kade Ruotolo has another pending matchup that has completely taken a hold over his mind.

On September 6, Kade Ruotolo returns to submission grappling to defend his ONE lightweight belt against current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey 'Darth Rigatoni' Musumeci in Denver, Colorado.

The exciting match will pit two undefeated, world-class superstars against each other to find out who truly is the best-pound-for-pound grappler in the world.

Despite Musumeci's undefeated record, for Kade, he's just another guy to beat. Speaking to Demetrious Johnson in the same interview, Kade said:

"Again, it's just another one to put on the record. Mikey, a lot of people consider him pound-for-pound one of the greatest. He's had a lot of amazing wins over a lot of amazing people."