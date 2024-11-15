"I love the people around me" - Nico Carrillo explains why he will never leave Scotland

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai sensation Nico Carrillo professed his undying love for his native Scotland by promising never to leave the country and emigrate elsewhere.

Carrillo, the second-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor, explained his line of thinking in an interview with the Leather'd Podcast:

"My wee dog. My dog. Honestly, I love my wee dog. I've got a mortgage here and stuff, that doesn't really stop me, but I love home. I love mountains. I love Scotland, and I love the people around me back here. Now, if ONE offered me, like, 'I'll give you four fights next year or five fights next year'... then 100 percent, I would move out there for a year, two years. 100 percent."

'The King of the North' continued:

"But for me, it's not and it never will be home. I am mad patriotic about Scotland, an absolutely lovely place, and it's home for me."

Carrillo's love for Scotland can only be matched by his passion for Muay Thai. His commitment to the Art of Eight Limbs has given him four finishes in as many fights under the ONE banner since his April 2023 promotional debut.

The 26-year-old's dominance has secured him a co-main event bout at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, 2025, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Superlek promises all-out thriller with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, vows fans will witness an unforgettable bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

'The Kicking Machine' recently told the South China Morning Post:

"I'd like all the fans to come and see this fight with Nico Carrillo, as it'll be exciting for sure."

