"I have no loyalties to Francis Ngannou" - Tom Aspinall set to help Tyson Fury train for fight against 'The Predator'

UFC heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall, was asked about the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou fight when he appeared on the Believe You Me podcast, hosted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith.

Speaking on Fury vs. Ngannou, he said:

"Well I'm actually going to help Tyson. Well, I have no loyalties to Francis Ngannou. I don't know him, that's the problem. I've actually never met him, I'm not joking. I think Ngannou has a puncher's chance, obviously. He's one of the hardest punchers in combat sports. But, I think that's all he's got, to be honest. I'm not saying, well if Francis Ngannou knocks out Tyson Fury, I wouldn't be surprised. I'm not saying it can't happen. It definitely can happen. But, if we're talking about skillsets, Tyson Fury is like universes ahead of him in terms of skillset."

Aspinall went on to add that he thought Fury was 'ridiculous' in terms of boxing skill, and that he had 'never seen anything like it.'

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments here: (17:50 for his comments on Fury vs. Ngannou)

Tyson Fury in preparation for the Ngannou fight, previews his Netflix documentary

Tyson Fury took to Twitter to announce the release of a Netflix documentary centered around him and his family, titled At Home With The Furys.

He tweeted:

"Welcome to our world @NetflixUK! ‘At Home With The Furys' Premiering exclusively on the 16th August only on @netflix A series that will pack a serious punch in your Netflix queue - A jaw dropping insight into the Fury kingdom so buckle up for a knockout show"

As part of the tweet, he also attached a link to the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

The description of the show on Netflix reads:

"Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap."

Fury is also likely hard at work in preparation for his boxing match against Francis Ngannou. 'The Gypsy King' will face 'The Predator' on October 28th in Riyadh.