“I’m addicted to that” – Kade Ruotolo says he’s hooked on ‘learning something new’ every time he competes

Every time Kade Ruotolo steps inside the Circle, he’s determined to learn something new.

It’s that mindset that has undoubtedly led to his undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner and the 26 pounds of championship gold that sits firmly around his waist.

Making his promotional debut in May 2022, the current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has bested every man that has been put in front of him. That includes names like Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki and Norwegian BJJ sensation Tommy Langaker.

During an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Kade Ruotolo spoke about his desire to constantly compete in hopes of learning something new every time he steps foot on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

“I’m learning something new every time I step inside there [the ONE Championship Circle] and I’m addicted to that,” Ruotolo said. “Like even over the past six months, I’ve just been telling myself: ‘I want to fight. I want to fight.’”

Kade Ruotolo returns at ONE 165 to run it back with Tommy Langaker

On January 28, Kade Rutolo will return to the Circle as a part of ONE Championship’s highly anticipated return to Japan.

Emanating from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Ruotolo will once again put his title on the line and 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. Ruotolo came out on top in their first meeting last year, earning a unanimous decision.

Despite the loss to Ruotolo, Langaker has more than proven himself worthy of a rematch with impressive wins against Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhez.

Will Langaker get the job done his second time around, or will Ruotolo once again show the Norwegian and the world that he is the best BJJ practitioner in the world today?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.