"I'm not afraid of him" - Superbon ready to face 'talented' Masaaki Noiri in looming unification showdown

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has broken his silence on the prospect of facing newly crowned interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in what promises to be one of the most anticipated unification tilts in ONE Championship history.

Following Noiri's stunning third-round TKO over featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who owns two victories over Superbon, in Japan, all eyes have turned to the inevitable showdown between the division's champions.

While impressed by what the Team Vasileus star displayed inside the Saitama Super Arena in March, the striking veteran remains unfazed by the challenge ahead.

"He is a talented person. But I'm not afraid of him," the Superbon Training Camp head honcho addressed during a press conference with Thai media in Bangkok.

Watch the full interview here:

This isn't anything surprising coming from the 34-year-old athlete who's conquered some of the sport's greatest legends, including that memorable highlight-reel knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan in his sophomore outing in the promotion.

He's established himself as a fan favorite off several more highlight-reel wins, and that tool should come in handy against someone as tough as Masaaki Noiri.

The Japanese star may have taken some time to adjust to life in ONE Championship with two back-to-back defeats, but his Bushido spirit and never-say-die attitude have since earned him two successive finishes against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and the aforementioned Tawanchai.

Can he make it three finishes in a row against Superbon? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on this intriguing five-round war.

Chingiz Allazov says Superbon will beat Masaaki Noiri 'easily'

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov doesn't see their world title unification war ending any other way than a crushing victory for his nemesis.

During an interview with the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, the Azerbaijan-Belarus fighting pride shared:

"I think Superbon wins this fight. He can easily win this fight."

