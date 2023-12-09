"I’m always here to make the best fights" - Canelo Alvarez is open to a potential bout with David Benavidez but uncertain about September

Canelo Alvarez recently weighed in on potentially fighting David Benavidez next year. Alvarez made it clear that while he's open to facing Benavidez next September, the WBC interim super middleweight champion isn't a priority and would possibly have to wait longer to get his shot at the Mexican pugilist.

Last month, Benavidez defeated Demetrius Andrade via sixth-round corner stoppage and extended his undefeated record to 28 fights. In the aftermath of his incredible performance, 'El Monstruo' called Alvarez out and stated that he was the fight to make for the undisputed 168-pound king.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Canelo Alvarez was asked about the WBC making David Benavidez the mandatory challenger and if fans could expect to see the Alvarez-Benavidez fight next September.

"We'll see. Like I've always said, I'm here to make the best fights, and if that's a good fight for September or he has to wait a little longer, we'll see. At the end of the day, sometimes the fights are bigger when you have to wait a little bit. Right now, like I said, I'm calm... We'll see what happens."

Teddy Atlas discusses potential Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez fight

American boxing trainer and fight commentator Teddy Atlas recently weighed in on a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez super middleweight title fight.

Atlas opined that while Benavidez's dominant win over Demetrius Andrade was impressive, the interim WBC super middleweight champion would have to work a lot harder to stand a chance against Alvarez.

In a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the boxing trainer cast doubt on David Benavidez's ability to hold his own against Canelo Alvarez. Reflecting on 'El Montruo's performance against Andrade, he said:

"I’ll put it out there, I don’t know if he can do that with Canelo... I don’t know if he can, if he ever fights Canelo. If Canelo’s gonna call himself the best Mexican and the top 168-pounder, he has to fight Benavidez to justify that."

He continued:

"Don't fool yourself... Don’t think so quickly that if Benavidez fights Canelo, he can just walk forward the way he did with Andrade because the punches that will land on him will have more consequences. They will have more impact, they will be harder."

Canelo Alvarez is widely considered among the greatest boxers ever and is undoubtedly one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He last defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision in September and has a professional boxing record of 60-2.

