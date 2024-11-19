“I’m the best in the world” - Christian Lee eager to remind people why he’s still the king at lightweight and welterweight

After being out of the picture for quite some time, Christian Lee is itching to remind his detractors why he's still one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.

The two-division MMA world champion will finally end his hiatus on Dec. 6 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

The first order of business for 'The Warrior' is to defend his lightweight MMA crown against the unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Christian Lee understandably took a compassionate leave of absence following the tragic passing of his sister and fellow ONE athlete Victoria Lee in 2022.

Several superstars in the home of martial arts have stepped up during his time away from competition.

Now ready to resume his exemplary career, the 26-year-old superstar says he'll remind the world of the reason behind his two-division MMA supremacy.

The Prodigy Training Center and Evolve MMA athlete told ONE Championship:

“I still feel like I’m the best in the world, lightweight or welterweight."

Christian Lee has been oozing greatness in the home of martial arts since 2015, a remarkable run where he registered 17 wins in 21 career bouts.

Christian Lee says he's constantly getting better as time passes

Christian Lee has already achieved quite a lot that people tend to forget he's just 26 years old.

Quite frankly; 'The Warrior' hasn't even reached his prime yet - a scary thought for every 170 and 185-pound fighter in the world.

While Lee understands why fans have expressed concern due to his hiatus, he assured everyone that his growth never stagnated.

The reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion said in an earlier interview with the Cageside Press:

"I feel like every fight, especially every tough fight, has made me a much better fighter as a result of it. So even with the time off, I feel that in my next fight, I’m going to be a much better fighter than I was in the last one."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

