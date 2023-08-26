“I’m broke” - UFC bantamweight calls out Sean O’Malley citing unfavorable life circumstances

A UFC bantamweight fighter called out the newly crowned bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, quoting a bleak situation.

"Hey @SugaSeanMMA. can I have a title shot when I come back ?easy win for ya . I’m broke thanks bud."

The rivalry between Brian Kelleher and Sean O’Malley isn't new and has existed for years. Social media barbs and taking potshots at the 28-year-old have been a regular thing for Kelleher. While O’Malley climbed the ladder to success in a short time, Kelleher is lagging behind him by a fair margin.

Sean O’Malley registered a majestic win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to start his reign as the UFC bantamweight champion. Right after the win, he called out Marlon Vera, and Aljamain Sterling also expressed his wish for an immediate rematch. Under such circumstances, how O’Malley reacts to Kelleher remains an interesting thing to see.

Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja spar over an old unreleased video of their training session

The two newly crowned champions of the UFC have embroiled themselves in a beef after flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja's jeering claim. Pantoja responded to an Instagram question and expressed his wish to fight Sean O'Malley because of their purported training session in the past. 'Suga' was prompt to respond to Pantoja and, elaborate the entire episode on his podcast the BrO'Malley Show.

“I mean, does he forget how it played out? I will say in the third round he choked me. But, dude I was like 1-0 or 2-0 as a pro. He was coming off ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ making his UFC debut, two weeks out from his UFC debut. I was f***ing smoking j*ints the night before just like not expecting Henry Cejudo and him to roll into the gym, write my name down for two rounds."

"I was punching him too hard. Benson’s in the corner for the second to the third round, yelling they don’t come into this gym and we don’t get f***ing tired! And I’m gassed the f**k out. So, he does choke me in the third round. This has gotta be 2015, like this is a long time ago.”

