“I’m changing my technique” - Muay Thai king Tawanchai covering all bases to complete two-sport dream at ONE 172

Tawanchai is changing things up ahead of his opportunity at two-sport glory.

On Sunday, March 23, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will look to add a second belt to his collection when he meets former two-division K-1 titleholder Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The winner will leave as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing titleholder.

Best known for his work in the art of eight limbs, Tawanchai has been working hard to adapt his fighting style to the rules of kickboxing.

“For my preparation for this fight, I’m changing my technique a little bit. And I have to study more about the kickboxing rules, how it’s scored, and everything," he told ONE Championship during a recent interview. "Basically, doing everything I can in kickboxing”

Tawanchai goes into ONE 172 riding a nine-fight win streak, including an incredible first-round knockout against the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in his last outing.

Masaaki Noiri is excited for upcoming bout: "I'm really looking forward to this fight"

One win away from achieving his dreams of becoming a two-sport champion for the first time in his career, Tawanchai will face a very tough test when he meets Masaaki Noiri, a decorated Japanese kickboxer who finally found his footing on martial arts' biggest global stage.

After struggling in his first two outings, Noiri showed the world exactly what he's capable of at ONE 170 in January, landing a vicious second-round TKO over Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

Now, Noiri is ready to show the world that he can hang with the best of the best.

"I'm really looking forward to this fight strongly, and I understand that he's a really strong fighter in Muay Thai, but also in kickboxing, too," Noiri said at the ONE 172 press conference. "I choose ONE Championship to prove my strong points. So please look forward to this fight."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

