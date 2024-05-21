"I'm coming back with skill" - Conor McGregor says he's "calm, composed" and "in a great place mentally" for UFC return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor recently opened up about his preparation for his return bout against Michael Chandler and noted that his camp is going well. The Irishman will be headlining UFC 303, which will mark his first bout in three years.

There is plenty of interest and anticipation for the former two-division UFC champion's octagon return as there have been questions on whether he will be the same. He is coming off a serious injury, so his return will answer the question on whether he can still compete at a high level against a top-10-ranked opponent.

While speaking to TheMacLife, 'The Notorious' noted that he is eager to return and promised that fans will notice improvements. McGregor mentioned that he has a chip on his shoulder and is in an excellent place both mentally and physically. He said:

"I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed. I'm cold in the soul for this man [Chandler], yeah, and this whole thing. I'm coming back with a vengeance and I'm coming back with skill. So, I'm excited to show my skills, my man. I'm in a great place mentally, physically, spiritually. And five weeks, five days time, right back on the horse. Giddy up."

Can Conor McGregor earn a welterweight title shot with a win over Michael Chandler?

Regardless of his current ranking, Conor McGregor will certainly be in title conversations should he earn a spectacular win over Michael Chandler in his octagon return at UFC 303.

'The Notorious' has expressed interest in a third championship and reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards even made it known that he would welcome that fight. If McGregor earns an impressive win over Chandler and 'Rocky' retains his title against Belal Muhammad, a bout between the two wouldn't be so far-fetched.

The narrative of the biggest star in the sport possibly winning a third title and making history would generate a massive pay-per-view buy rate for the UFC.

