Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin raised a lot of eyebrows when he announced his intention to drop to middleweight and take away Reinier de Ridder’s remaining gold.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA kingpin, after all, is a hulking mountain of a man, and many were skeptical if he could make the 205-pound limit.

‘Sladkiy’ erased those doubts last weekend when he made an appearance at ONE Fight Night 19 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The Russian KO artist spoke to Mitch Chilson and revealed just how serious he was with his diet and nutrition.

Ever the showman, Anatoly Malykhin even flashed his hard-earned abs, which somehow symbolized his discipline and commitment to achieve three-division supremacy.

“I’m down 19 kilos in just one month. I’m ready to fight tomorrow. Hey, De Ridder, I’m coming for you! Qatar on March 1. I’m ready, let’s go!”

After unifying the heavyweight MMA crowns with a three-round beatdown of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 last year, Malykhin is ready to scale seemingly unimaginable heights by lording over three divisions.

The 36-year-old megastar believes history will be made in two weeks when he dances with Reinier de Ridder for the second time at ONE 166: Qatar.

The promotion’s Middle East debut will air live on March 1, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Anatoly Malykhin cannot be complacent against Reinier de Ridder

After knocking Reinier de Ridder out in the most vicious way possible at ONE on Prime Video 5 in 2022, it’s safe to say that Anatoly Malykhin has all the confidence in the world entering the rematch.

While he has every right to be self-assured of victory, the biggest mistake the double champ could make is to underestimate the redemption-seeking ‘RDR’.

Obviously, Malykhin must first conquer the scales and not lower his guard against the vengeful middleweight MMA world champion.