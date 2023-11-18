“I’m crying for bro” - Fans wince at Nong-O’s horrifying body kicks against Hiroaki Suzuki

The savagery of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was on full display during his first title defense against Hiroaki Suzuki in the main event of ONE: Warriors of Light in May 2019.

Three months before this fight with the Japanese, Nong-O captured the inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai king by beating Han Zi Hao in February 2019 at ONE: Clash of Legends.

Nong-O displayed a striking masterclass against Suzuki as ONE Championship looked back at the highlights from their match by posting it on November 16, 2023, ahead of the Thai legend’s upcoming fight with Nico Carillo.

“On another level 😳 Will Nong-O be able to STOP Nico Carrillo on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 👊 @nongogaiyanghadao”

In the video, Nong-O was seen obliterating Suzuki with kicks on his left body because he kept it landing on that spot. This resulted in visible damage that caused redness in that area. Instagram users @bruuno_jek, @combatfitnessusa, @larryjoesmash, and @jponce_44h were in awe of the 38-year-old’s performance and showed sympathy to ‘Kaibutsukan’ by commenting:

“Why didn’t bro just guard his damn side”

“This 🔥 is why shin kicks 🦵 are the way! This is the way !!! 🙌 🔥 👏”

“Nong-o’s timing is🔥”

“I’m crying for bro”

Screenshot of fans' comments

The 37-year-old is coming off his first ONE Championship loss courtesy of Jonathan Haggerty, who scored a massive first-round knockout against him in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9. ‘The General’ snapped Nong-O’s 10-fight win streak in the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Now, the Evolve MMA representative wants to get back to winning ways and fend off the challenge from fast-rising contender Carillo, to easily demand a rematch with Haggerty if he gets the job done and picks up a fantastic victory.