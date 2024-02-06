A British heavyweight contender recently issued a challenge to Filip Hrgovic, and expressed his desire to have the bout play out on the undercard of the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou card.

Following an announcement by Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh expressing his willingness to include Hrgovic on the highly anticipated March 8 card, Daniel Dubois put forward his name as a leading contender to face the undefeated Croatian.

Dubois recently took to social media and openly called out 'El Animal' for a potential showdown:

"Hrgovic, I'm the daddy. I heard you have been calling out everyone else's name and I can't hear mine. Are you ready? Because I'm ready."

Check out Daniel Dubois' message for Filip Hrgovic below:

'Dynamite' is coming off a last-minute finish of Jarrell Miller on the undercard of the Day of Reckoning card in December, following his controversial defeat in a world title match against Oleksandr Usyk last August.

Meanwhile, Hrgovic also fought on the same card and quickly dispatched Mark de Mori in the first round.

After news surfaced that Tyson Fury withdrew from the undisputed fight with Usyk on Feb. 17 due to a sparring injury above his right eye, Alalshikh provided Hrgovic with a list of six potential opponents.

There was some speculation that 'El Animal' might step in to face IBF champion Usyk and salvage the event. However, it was later confirmed that the entire card was postponed to May 18.

Fans react to Daniel Dubois' call-out of Filip Hrgovic

Daniel Dubois' proposition for a potential showdown with Filip Hrgovic failed to capture the attention of boxing enthusiasts, sparking a diverse range of responses.

One fan wrote:

"Triple D has become quadruple D - Daddy Dynamite Daniel Dubois 🤣"

Another wrote:

"How long did you practice this Daniel mate ?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Dubois must be getting paid an absolute fortune for this fight if he’s calling out a world class fighter and not another janitor. 🤣"

"Lol 🤣🤣🤣 my bro just wake from sleep and jumped on the bag"

"Can't take this tough guy persona seriously."

"Usyk is your daddy at the moment 😂 come on rematch and get the win"

Credits: @dyanmite_daniel_dubois on Instagram