"I'm a dangerous threat" - Paul Craig puts UFC middleweights on notice after confident Bo Nickal call-out

After some disappointing losses at light-heavyweight perennial, UFC fighter Paul Craig returned to his winning ways with a second-round knockout over Andre Muniz in his middleweight debut at UFC Fight Night 224.

Regaining confidence from his stellar performance, Craig believes he is a serious contender at 185 pounds. During an interview with the UFC media team 'Bearjew' put his fellow middleweights on notice by calling out rising star Bo Nickal:

"You know I love fighting, so I'd love to be back before November... I know Khamzat Chimaev is... fighting in the Abu Dabhi card... Sean Strickland is fighting for the title, I know they are looking for somebody for Bo Nickal... Nobody wants to fight Bo Nickal, he takes me down, and who knows what happens. As a middleweight, I'm a dangerous threat, and the middleweights should be scared."

Catch Paul Craig's comments in the tweet below (4:22):

With his impressive showing in the 2022 Dana White's Contender Series and his even more dominant outings in the UFC, Bo Nickal (5-0) is fast becoming a bogeyman in the middleweight division.

In his most recent fight at UFC 290, the former wrestler wrapped up business early, knocking out Valentine Woodburn in just over 30 seconds.

For all his recent troubles at light-heavyweight, Paul Craig holds some notable wins over many of the 205 lbs' elites, including former champions Jamahal Hill and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev. 'Bearjew' holds a record of 17 wins against 6 losses and one draw and even held a six-fight undefeated streak in the UFC once.

Paul Craig reaffirms he is "still in the mix" at light-heavyweight despite middleweight move

It looks like Paul Craig has set hefty goals for himself. During an interview with TNT Sports after his spectacular middleweight debut, 'Bearjew' reaffirmed that he is still a legitimate contender at light heavyweight.

Furthermore, Craig hinted at his desire to make title runs at two separate UFC divisions, saying:

"One of the things that I wanted to do was I've got victories over the ex-champion Jamahal Hill, I've got [a] victory over Ankalaev, so I believe that I'm still in the mix with the light heavyweights, but I believe there is an opportunity to make a [title] run in middleweight. So... any two divisions is going to get it, and I'm the guy that dish out."

Catch Paul Craig's comments below (1:26):