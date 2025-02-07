Takeru Segawa is seeing his vision come to life in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

The Japanese striking superstar is set to face Thai icon Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, inside the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Back in 2022, Takeru headlined arguably the biggest kickboxing event at the time. Dubbed 'The Match,' it brought together stars from various Japanese organizations competing in a singular event. Now, the 33-year-old is again headlining what is shaping up to be another historic event featuring Japanese stars clashing with the best strikers in the world under the bright lights of ONE.

Trending

During the press conference for ONE 172, "The Natural Born Crusher" said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm truly happy that we can hold an event with such an incredible lineup of fighters. A few years ago, we had 'The Match' event featuring Japanese organizations competing against each other, and after that, I've repeatedly mentioned in interviews that I want to do the next 'The Match' as Japan versus the World. I've always believed this would definitely happen someday, and I'm deeply moved that it's taking shape with this Japan event."

Also featured in the card will be Yuya Wakamatsu competing against former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes for the division's vacant belt, Masaaki Noiri getting a shot at the interim featherweight kickboxing crown opposite the division's Muay Thai king, Tawanchai, a collision of legends as Shinya Aoki battles familiar rival Eduard Folayang, former bantamweight kings Hiroki Akimoto and John Lineker of kickboxing and MMA, respectively, competing under kickboxing rules, and many more.

Takeru aiming to close out ONE 172 in spectacular fashion

Fans have been clamoring for years to see Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon test each other's skills in the ring. Once the Japanese striker signed with ONE in 2023, the dream was close to becoming a reality.

While an injury to Rodtang delayed this highly anticipated match, we are mere weeks away from seeing it actually take place.

So far, it has been announced that there will be an unprecedented five World Titles on the line for the event, as well as notable Japanese stars fighting some of the best talents from all over the world.

As a headliner of such a massive event, Takeru is embracing his role and promises to give fans the payoff they deserve. In the same press conference, he said:

"I'm extremely grateful and happy to be fighting in the main event. I'm eager to fight right now. In these next two months, I'll prepare thoroughly to deliver a main event-worthy battle and achieve the best possible victory to conclude what will be the greatest Japan event in the world."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.