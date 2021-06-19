"I'm on a different level" - KSI says he would beat every single fighter from the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card

Popular British YouTuber KSI has made a bold statement by claiming that he would beat every single fighter who recently competed on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers fight card.

In a recently released YouTube video, KSI mentioned he would beat Austin McBroom and AnEnsonGib, who were the standout fighters from the event.

Watch the video from KSI's YouTube channel below:

KSI believes that he is on a different level compared to the fighters from the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card and expressed his interest in fighting Jake Paul. He further mentioned that Paul is also capable of beating everyone from the fight card.

"I would beat every single person on that card, including Austin, including Gib. I'm not saying that I need to, I'm going to. I'm just saying like, I'm on a different level. I wanna fight Jake and I think Jake would beat everyone on that card. I'm just starting beef with this."

On the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card, McBroom defeated Bryce Hall in the main event of the night. Hall had been calling out KSI prior to his fight against McBroom and also claimed that he would fight the British YouTuber sometime down the road.

When could KSI fight next in the world of boxing?

KSI has made it clear that he wants to return to the sport of boxing after finishing his current album. The popular YouTuber from the UK is currently focusing on his music career but has made it no surprise that he wants to test himself once again in the world of boxing.

Following the completion of his ongoing projects, KSI could make a return to the squared circle. He already holds a win over fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, who KSI beat in their second bout after fighting each other to a draw in their first fight.

KSI has made it known that he wants to face Jake Paul in the near future, as he aims to beat the younger Paul brother. A fight between the two is guaranteed to do good numbers, given their massive popularity and social influence.

