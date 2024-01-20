“I’m eating all the Japanese food” – Sage Northcutt on his post-fight plans after dueling Shinya Aoki in Tokyo

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt can’t wait to make the thousand-mile journey from his home in the United States to the ‘land of the rising sun’ in Japan next weekend.

The 27-year-old superstar is set to face a Japanese legend for his first appearance in Tokyo, but all he can think about is food.

Speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about his next fight in ONE Championship and what he is going to do immediately after it concludes.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“I know you're asking what's next but right now I'm focused on this fight. I’m taking it one fight at a time and see what happens after this fight and then eating all of the Japanese food.”

Northcutt says he will eat 50 pieces of sushi when he gets through his upcoming foe.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt to face Japanese icon Shinya Aoki at ONE 165

There’s no question ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has the talent to become a world champion in ONE Championship. But he needs a big name on his resume in order to prove he’s worthy.

Thankfully, that will come in the form of Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

Northcutt is set to lock horns with the multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru next weekend.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

If Northcutt can defeat Aoki, it will certainly make his case for a shot at the lightweight belt that much stronger and perhaps see him crack the lightweight MMA top five rankings.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.