“I’m a fan” - John Lineker shares his favorite show to watch on TV when he’s not knocking people out

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker considers himself a fan of the hit TV series The Walking Dead. He likes watching it just as he continues to work in maintaining his standing as a topnotch fighter.

'Hands of Stone' talked about it in a recent interview with ONE Championship, sharing how he enjoys the stories of the different characters in the show and its general themes of friendships, loyalty and camaraderie.

John Lineker said:

“I really like ‘The Walking Dead,’ first because I’m a fan of zombie movies. I wonder what the world would be like if there was a zombie apocalypse today. I really like this genre of movies and series. And because I also enjoy the stories that involve the characters.”

He went to say:

“They are different people who meet each other but end up building a friendship and forming a group. And even though they are different people, they end up creating a strong friendship, a loyalty between them. So that really caught my attention.”

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama based on the comic book series of the same name. It follows a large group of people who were survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to survive the attacks from zombies. The show ran for 11 seasons, lasting until 2022.

John Lineker highlights importance of addressing mental health issues

Watching shows he enjoys could well be part of John Lineker's approach to maintaining balance as a professional martial artist and making sure his mental health is paid attention to, which he said was very important for him.

He spoke about it in a separate interview with ONE Championship, pointing out that people struggling with mental health should find a balance, preferably finding someone to talk to about their issues.

John Lineker said:

“People need to stop wanting to carry the burden alone. People need to share their burden because we really can’t do it alone. So, if you have something inside you that you can’t bear anymore, share it with someone, look for someone who can listen to you, someone who can help you. Don’t keep all the burden to yourself. Share that burden so that it becomes lighter.”

It is the same approach he has taken in his almost two-decade career, and he was happy to say it has served him well.

