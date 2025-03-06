"I'm in the final stages of my intensive training" - Takeru nearing 100 percent for Rodtang super fight at ONE 172 in Japan

Takeru Segawa is almost done perfecting his craft for his hotly anticipated showdown in the ONE 172 main event in Saitama.

'The Natural Born Crusher' has only had one name on his mind since joining the world's largest martial arts organization two years ago. And his wish will come true on Sunday, March 23.

Emanating live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena, the former three-division K-1 champion squares off against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing contest.

He participated in an open workout session in Japan, where the assembled media witnessed him shift into gear three weeks out from fight night.

During the session, Takeru said that the hard work's almost done, and he's geared up to put on a show in Saitama:

"With just under three weeks until the fight, I'm in the final stage of my intensive training. Today, I hope you can see me practice as I put the finishing touches on my preparation. I'm ready."

The Team Vasileus product hopes to secure his second victory in the world's largest martial arts organization after getting his hand raised for the first time inside the Circle against Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Before his sensational finish of the Myanmarese talent, 'The Natural Born Crusher' fell to a unanimous decision defeat to reigning two-sport, two-division conqueror Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Takeru says Thant Zin KO motivates him to do the same to Rodtang

Takeru vows to take a page off his highlight-reel win over Thant Zin when he gets locked inside the circle alongside Rodtang in Saitama.

The Japanese fighter told the promotion in a separate interview that his knockout win last year has reinstated his confidence in his weapons, as he said:

"I feel like I have recaptured the exhilaration I felt early in my career of simply going into the fight with a sole intention of fiercely punching my opponent and winning.

"That is how I was able to approach my fight with Thanth Zin, and I feel that I could to the same in the upcoming fight against Rodtang."

